A Nigerian man, residing overseas with his spouse, uploaded a video that captured the moment his wife attempted to sun-dry her laundry in the UK

The clip revealed the clothing turned stiff and seemingly dry, yet it was actually frozen, despite being exposed to the sun

He demonstrated the rigid state of the garment, remarking that the UK’s sunshine is unreliable for drying clothes effectively

A Nigerian man, residing overseas with his spouse, had previously uploaded a video that captured an intriguing incident.

His wife had chosen to air-dry her garment in the UK’s sunlight. Contrary to expectations, the garment, although sun-dried, had frozen and gave the illusion of being dry.

The husband shoed what it looked like. Photo credit: @the_olanrewajus/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man presented the frozen garment in the video, remarking on the unreliability of the UK’s sun for adequately drying clothes, unlike in Nigeria.

As shared by @the_olanrewajus, this incident serves as a fascinating comparison of climatic differences between the UK and Nigeria.

It underscores the unique challenges faced by individuals when adapting to life in foreign lands.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng