A Nigerian lady has shared the funny way her relationship with her newlywed husband began years ago

The married woman shared screenshots of her conversation with her husband before deciding to give him a chance

According to her, she left her eight years old relationship to be with her husband and it was her best decision ever

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she almost missed her chance to get married to her husband.

The lady identified as @z_glams on TikTok recounted how she gave him a tough time before allowing him into her life.

Lady leaks chats with husband 3 years ago Photo credit: @z_glams/TikTok.

Lady shares love journey on TikTok

She shared screenshots of her conversation with her husband which confirmed that he had been showing interest in her since 2018.

He tried getting her number on Facebook but the lady refused at the time because she had a boyfriend.

However, her husband didn't give up and even went as far as calling her his wife despite her rude replies to him.

Subsequently, she ended her eight-year-old relationship to be with her husband because her boyfriend became unserious and it became the best decision of her life.

She captioned the video:

“How I started with my husband. Naso I for take loose my hubby cuz of too much shakara. I ran from my 8 years relationship no sign of seriousness.”

Reactions trail lady's old chats with husband

The post stirred up reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Chef JJ said:

“I met a man a day he started talking about marriage I block him straight, I was like person way I see today don dy talk about marriage e wan use marriage knack me, but I have learnt.”

My_munat said:

“This was me and my husband o, l used to tell him to reduce the way he called me my love that it was too much , guess who I marred.”

Destiny commented:

“One thing I know is that whatever is urs is urs no matter what unless u are being careless with ur life.”

Melina said:

“But that baby thing is a turn off for me, like a guy I don't know always calling baby. I see them as play guys. but now I know better cuz of ur post.”

@cherry@200 said:

“If nah like this that means i don chase my own hubby away.”

@endrahhhh reacted:

“Mean say I don lose my husband be that.”

@ifeoma chi said:

“So make i change my bad character so.”

