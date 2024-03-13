Mixed reactions have trailed a picture of a massive house belonging to the late Alhaji Sanni Balogun alias Sanni Aba

A knowledgeable man explained that Sanni Aba was a businessman who traded in many goods and owned houses in several locations

According to him, the late wealthy man passed away about 20 years ago and held the title Bobajiro of Offa

Nigerians have reacted to a trending photo showing a gigantic house owned by a wealthy business merchant who reportedly passed away 20 years ago.

X user, Sir Jarus, who shared more knowledge about the owner of the house, stated that his name is Alhaji Sanni Balogun alias Sanni Aba.

Jarus explained that the house is about 50 years old and is situated in Offa, Kwara state. While he was alive, Sanni Aba traded many goods and owned many houses.

Jarus added that Aba was added to his alias because he sourced goods from there. Jarus stated that the man held the title of Bobajiro of Offa and was regarded as the richest man in Offa.

Jarus wrote:

"House is in Offa. Should be at least 50 years old.

"Owned by the late Alhaji Sanni Balogun aka Sanni Aba. The area is known as Sanni Aba because of this.

"He was a business merchant that traded in many goods. Aba added to his aka because, we understand, he used to source goods in Aba etc. Owned several houses like this in Kaduna too.

"Reputed to be the richest man in Offa, and one of the richest in Kwara, in the 1960s through 1970s.

"He died about 20 years ago at over 100.

"We grew up in the 1990s seeing him ride in a convoy of horses to eid prayer ground. His grand entry to the eid ground was one of the highlights of Eid celebration in Offa up to late 1990s.

"He held the title Bobajiro of Offa..."

In a related development, a billionaire's mansion abandoned 100 years ago was found still intact.

Alhaji Sanni Balogun's brief story elicited reactions

@Mr_babaloja said:

"The late Alhaji Sanni Balogun aka Sanni Aba, he has something like this in old Ikoyi and old Banana Island in Lagos, that one should be atleast 30 years old. Íré ooo ."

@keshprince007 said:

"This kind man fit get 4 wives and plenty children with countless relatives staying with him for this kind house."

@berbzz_ said:

"He also has a Limo that he brings to Jumat Mosque in the lates 90's and early 20's. We were told there is refridgerator, Television, Bed everything in the Limo... don't know if na true sha.. But every Friday, we must go look the Limo for Central Mosque."

@abiodunayo_ said:

"I think it's a thing for old money that settled down in towns to build large houses.

"My maternal grandfather- SALINSILE ISHOLA, has a compound in Iwo called Edunro compound. All houses in d comp. are in 5, 4, 2 stories building.

"He had 46 children & 11 wives. He died in '93."

Abandoned billionaire's mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a billionaire mansion was abandoned after his death.

A video creator, Steve Ronin, said that the owner was an Arabian king and also a leader of the House of Saud. According to the clip posted on Facebook, it was built to be a replica of the American White House.

Before the man died in 2005, he was estimated to be worth $32billion (N13,138,880,000,000). Steve said that finding a path into the house was a difficult task. When they found it, he had a gut feeling not to follow his team members inside the building and stay behind.

