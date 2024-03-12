A 30-year-old man, Nerus Elemamba has reportedly killed himself in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo state

The body of the graduate of Architecture from the Federal Polytechnics Nekede was found dangling in his room

The village youth leader, Iheukwumere Ibeh, said the deceased did not leave any note behind to disclose the reason for his action

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state - The body of a 30-year-old man, Nerus Elemamba was reportedly found dangling in his room after killing himself in Umuohii, Oboama community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo state.

According to The Punch, the tragic incident happened on Monday evening, March 11.

Nerus's body was found in his room on Monday evening Photo credit: EZINIHITTE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT FORUM (EYDF)

Source: Facebook

A source said the graduate of the Federal Polytechnics Nekede in Imo state didn’t show any sign of depression when he participated in the day’s village manual labour.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“He took his own life yesterday (Monday) evening. The reason for his action is unknown to anybody.

“He is a graduate of Architecture from the Federal Polytechnic in Nekede. Until yesterday (Monday) morning, he was very healthy and participated in the village youth manual labour.

“Later that same yesterday (Monday) evening, his body was found hanging in his bedroom.”

The village youth leader, Iheukwumere Ibeh, said Nerus had been buried after the necessary cultural rituals had been successfully carried out.

Iheukwumere said:

“This is shocking. Nobody knows the reason for his actions. He didn’t leave any note behind. He was not married. He is between 30 and 31 years of age. He was not taken to a mortuary. He is being buried as we speak. This is after the required cultural rituals to appease the land have been carried out.”

The Ezinihitte Youth Development Forum (EYDF) also confirmed the tragic incident via its Facebook page.

According to (EYDF), the deceased, who is a registered member of the association attended their last Sunday meeting.

Man kills self after losing N2.5m to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, reportedly took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital. Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own life, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12.

Source: Legit.ng