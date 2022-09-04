Too Much Money: Nigerian Lady Graduates From School, Spends Cash, Uses Long Convoy in Video
- A young Nigerian lady has made a video showing her and friends having the best time of their lives as she graduated from school
- In the clip, the lady took a photo with her armed security escort as she filmed a long convoy of expensive cars
- A part of the video that has gone viral showed the moment she was dancing and spraying an old woman some money
A young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok has made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.
In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.
She displayed money
She even flashed a big bundle of money. In another part of the video, she could be seen in a club spraying money as she partied hard.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ashabi_choco said:
"ahh... why must u spend money like this...why?"
Mira said:
"congrats please show me way."
Anabella Awi said:
"Congratulations, baby girl."
Oritsetsolayemi said:
"Anita the big girl! I’m posting this on my status."
amajuoyiadanna said:
"I wish to be friends with you only if u can allow it."
kim589 said:
"congratulations...u have it all... help me."
