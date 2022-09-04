A young Nigerian lady has made a video showing her and friends having the best time of their lives as she graduated from school

In the clip, the lady took a photo with her armed security escort as she filmed a long convoy of expensive cars

A part of the video that has gone viral showed the moment she was dancing and spraying an old woman some money

A young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok has made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.

In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.

The lady sprayed much money to show she is very rich. Photo source: TikTok/@ani_whyte

She displayed money

She even flashed a big bundle of money. In another part of the video, she could be seen in a club spraying money as she partied hard.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Ashabi_choco said:

"ahh... why must u spend money like this...why?"

Mira said:

"congrats please show me way."

Anabella Awi said:

"Congratulations, baby girl."

Oritsetsolayemi said:

"Anita the big girl! I’m posting this on my status."

amajuoyiadanna said:

"I wish to be friends with you only if u can allow it."

kim589 said:

"congratulations...u have it all... help me."

