A youth corps member surprised his beloved mother at her shop in a heartwarming video shared on social media

The happy mother beamed with excitement as she saw her son fully dressed in NYSC uniform walking towards her

Netizens congratulated the young man and prayed for him to receive more blessings for honouring his mother

A corps member paid a pleasant visit to his mother's shop after returning from the NYSC camp.

The young man identified as @_richie_millie_2021 on TikTok revealed that his mother had no idea that he was coming.

Corps member salutes mother Photo credit: @richiemillie2021/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member surprises mum at roadside shop

The youth corper was seen in the video fully dressed in his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform as he marched towards his mother's shop.

When he got there, he hugged her sweetly before handing over his khaki jacket and cap to her to wear.

His mother couldn't hide how proud she felt and she kept smiling with joy and excitement.

According to her grateful son, he came to appreciate her for all her support and prayers over his life.

He captioned the video:

“I went to my mum's shop to surprise her. God did it again! Thank you so much my lovely treasure for your support and prayers over my life.”

Reactions as corps member surprises mum

Netizens prayed for the youth corps member to attain greater heights in the comments section.

@umahimercy reacted:

“Congratulations dear I can't wait to wear this make my mom to laugh.”

userAlhaja reacted:

“Congratulations darling God will honor you always brother.”

Femi_Martins said:

“God will bless you more than ur expectations.”

Olatunde Nifemi reacted:

“God bless you ma, well done Job ma.”

@mz tolly 27 reacted:

“This video is making me emotional.”

Ashabyroyale said:

“I know your mum face from Lagos island, God wo continue to bless her.”

@lokofamous said:

“A big prayer to all the mothers and fathers struggling for us so we could live a better life.”

@adaugoduru said:

“Big congratulations to u may God almighty bless our moms and keep them from us in Jesus name.”

@adeolayetunde848 said:

“Congratulations bro favourable market in Jesus name.”

@sobzy11 said:

“Am goona do this and may my mom and yours live long to eat the fruits they labor for.”

CherryH reacted:

“Why am I crying now please? May God bless you and keep you to keep giving her joy in Jesus mighty name.”

@user679250342982 reacted:

“See the joy of a mother live long ma and eat the fruit of your labour.”

Godwinhope3 reacted:

“May God bless you brr for making my go smile.”

Watch the video below:

Corps member salutes mum at market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program has melted hearts on the net with how she appreciated her mother.

Sporting the NYSC uniform, the female corps member stormed the market where her mum fries snacks for a living and flaunted her certificate. After flaunting the certificate before her mother, the lady then saluted her mother who looked excited.

Source: Legit.ng