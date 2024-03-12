A Nigerian woman shared how a school proprietor generously presented his teachers with food parcels at the commencement of Ramadan

She noted that the assortment of food items comprised a sack of rice, several crates of eggs, sugar, and spaghetti

In light of Nigeria’s escalating food costs and economic challenges, the school proprietor’s considerate act left many in awe

As the holy month of Ramadan started, when many people fast and hope for good things, a kind school owner decided to give a wonderful surprise to all his teachers.

He gave them big bags filled with lots of food.

She shared the food items she got from proprietor. Photo credit: @nasmamayanju/X

Source: Twitter

Inside these bags, there was a big sack of rice that could make enough yummy rice dishes for many days.

As shared by @nasmamayanju, there were also crates full of eggs. The teachers also got bags of sugar to sweeten their tea and long, wiggly spaghetti for a perfect dinner.

Many people considered it a very thoughtful gift because, in Nigeria, buying food has become very expensive, and many people find it hard to get what they need.

But this school owner, with a big heart, made sure his teachers wouldn’t have to worry about food during Ramadan.

The lady who shared the story on X said:

“This is what a proprietor of a school gave to almost 200 staff each today as Ramadan package. May Allah reward him with jannah, it's huge! Barakallaufeekum to him and the beneficiaries:

1. 50kg rice 2. 3 crates of eggs 3. Dabino 4. 7kg of sugar 5.spaggeti 20pieces 6.Macroni 20 pieces 7.Semo 10kg 8.Peak milk 1 tray( 24 pieces) 9. Salary 100% No, I am not going shopping.”

See the X post:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yahaya Goma said:

“Waw! May Allah reward him May his type in the society be in multitude.”

Moyo Olawuyi wrote:

“Wow this is highly impressive,May Allah bless the proprietor and reward his intentions...Aameen.”

Maruf Hosain:

Traders sell 50kg bag of rice at new price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of rice, a staple in Nigeria, is fast becoming unaffordable for most Nigerians as grain prices have skyrocketed 98.47% in the last 12 months.

Experts say the continued rise in the price of local parboiled rice is due to the scarcity of paddy rice in the country.

A current survey of some food markets in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre, shows the prices of 50kg bags of top brands.

Source: Legit.ng