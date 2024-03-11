A lady has shared a video of her apprentice loudly jamming and singing Odumodublvck and Shalipopi’s popular song ‘Cast’

The lady asked her apprentice to finish up a wig only for the young girl to put it aside and begin jamming to a song

Social media users reacted massively to the video shared on TikTok with many finding the situation hilarious

An apprentice has left netizens rolling on the floor after she was caught vibing to a song while on duty.

Her boss caught her playing music and singing instead of handling the task she was given.

Apprentice vibes to Shalipopi's song Photo credit: @nitasucre/TikTok

Female boss tackles apprentice at the shop

The identified as @nitasucre on TikTok revealed revealed that she had asked her apprentice to finish working on a wig only to find out that she was singing instead of focusing on the task given to her.

The apprentice was playing music on her phone and passionately singing to it till she saw her boss making a video of her.

She turned off the music immediately, knelt, and started begging the lady, who threatened to send her home.

The video was captioned:

“See person wey I gv work to do for me, she's always like diz, I need help plz. I don talk tire.”

Reactions trail video of apprentice singing

Netizens who watched the video advised the boss to allow her to sing, stating that they loved her vibe.

@ukafavour2 reacted:

“I love her vibe, she is just being herself.”

J~ProMax said:

“All work and no play makes Amanda a dull girl.”

@user6537362948279 said:

“Na odumodu cause am, that guy dey sing biko.”

BellaHot reacted:

“Music no need permission to enter your spirit.”

Anitaswit said:

“Is the seriousness for me.”

Chioma said:

“More her pls 000o, l followed u bcos of her. she won just vibe away sorrow.”

Blessing Obeyman said:

“But true true she can sing ooo please allow her to sing for me.”

Watch the video below:

