A video of a student who entered a tricycle without transport fare has sparked reactions from netizens on TikTok

The schoolboy was seen in the video rummaging through his bag and pocket in search of money to pay the driver

Netizens stormed the comments section with lots of reactions, recounting how they once did something similar

A Nigerian student caused a mild scene after entering a tricycle (keke napep) without his transportation fare.

In a video shared by an eyewitness identified as @perrypee01 on TikTok, the boy searched his bag like he had lost his money.

Nigerian student enters keke without cash Photo credit: @perrypee01/TikTok.

Student without transportation fare trends online

The keke driver dropped him at his destination when he started looking around like someone had stolen his money.

He searched the pockets of his uniform and checked the nylon he used to carry his books but there was no money.

The video was captioned:

“Public school students eeh he no get money before he enter keke o.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of student without fare

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who recounted how they intentionally entered a vehicle without transport fare.

Allison commented:

“The day wey I do this thing the maruwa man carry me go my school back.”

notrealnotfound reacted:

“So none of una fit pay for am?”

Junior_ reacted:

“Na big bus they sweet pass, who never pay for back me and my brother go just fem for there.”

Ayinkeade commented;

“I swear he no lost am he intentionally entered the keke, I'm talking from experience.”

Mama reacted:

“Na so my younger brother misplace e transport enter taxi the man collect one leg of e shoe.”

Akusinachi unity said:

“There's no way I will enter cab or keke with student that I don't pay for them some of them don't get complete TP fair from their parents.”

GOODNESS A CAD said:

“My own na to give conductor patch patch money pretend like I don't know ‘Jesus Christ who give me this money hew e go be that aboki.’”

Kash mira reacted:

“One time I entered keke a boy acted same way but omo I just paid 4 him n yes he still asked me 4 food money.”

@aderinsola720 said:

“This boy na frm papa high sch @Aya Ayinde come and see ur brother.”

GEE CASH reacted:

“I don do am wella one day the man preach for me before he leave me.”

Petersglam said:

“E sha don reach destination, anything wey wan con happen make e happen.”

Misunderstanding gf said:

“I do this thing during cashless period.”

Source: Legit.ng