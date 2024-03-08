A man has shared the reaction of a mother after seeing her daughter whom she gave out for adoption years ago

The beautiful child who was very sick when she was adopted had transformed into a healthy-looking robust child

Netizens took to the comments section to commend the young man for his efforts in helping the baby girl

A young man on a mission to change lives has shared a video of a woman shedding tears of joy upon seeing her daughter.

The man identified as @missionchanginglives on TikTok revealed that he had adopted the little girl years back.

Transformation of adopted child trends Photo credit: @missionchanginglives/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman sheds tears over daughter's transformation

The little girl was very sick and almost on the verge of dying years ago and her mother decided to give her up for adoption.

In the transformation video, the little girl looked so robust and healthy and her mother couldn't stop shedding tears of joy.

The video was captioned:

“Tears of joy after seeing her daughter I adopted a year back. She was about to die very sick.”

Months ago, a woman rejoiced excitedly after becoming a mother through adoption.

Reactions trail little girl's transformation video

The video sparked heartwarming reactions from netizens who commended and prayed for the young man.

Watch the video below:

Lady flaunts cute child she adopted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind lady, @barbiiii3 on TikTok, has narrated how she became a proud mother of a little boy.

Barbiiii3 said the baby's mother gave birth to the child at a hospital, and two days later, she disappeared without a trace. She and her family decided to adopt the child, and after completing the process, they took the baby home.

Source: Legit.ng