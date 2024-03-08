A Nigerian lady achieved her dream of becoming a Barrister and Solicitor at the Supreme Court and shared her joyous moment in a video

The clip showed her surrounded by fellow lawyers in their official robes and wigs at a ceremony

She was so overwhelmed by her accomplishment that she broke down in tears and trembled with happiness

A young Nigerian lady fulfilled her lifelong aspiration of becoming a Barrister and Solicitor at the Supreme Court of Nigeria and captured her ecstatic moment in a video that went viral.

The footage showed her being part of a solemn and prestigious ceremony where she and other newly admitted lawyers wore their official robes and wigs as a sign of their profession.

The lady broke down in tears. Photo credit: @raamlaetarfahzuba/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

She was so overcome by her emotions that she could not hold back her tears and started to shake uncontrollably with happiness and gratitude.

As shared by @raamlaetarfahzuba, her achievement was a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for the law.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Freddy said:

“Congratulations, l don't know you but Omo yoU will never be a charge and bail lawyer... you will excel in your career.. God will always be with you.”

BIG_CHOICEY wrote:

“Omo, congratulationsthe only wig money can't buy, you have to earn it.”

BigFey:

“Person go just Dey follow strangers Dey cry, congratulations ma'am.”

lamzaron27:

“Congratulations to you dear the only wig slay queens can't afford.”

Harmless:

“I'm a graduate of English language and I am. 30+ can I still study law?”

Kingsley tega:

“I don't know yoU but hear what the Lord said I should tell you. he said he's going to be visible more in your life and career this season. congrats.”

Princess:

“I found you ..congratulations ma, I'd share my testimony like this come by God's grace.”

Josh:

“Preserve our democracy when you are in position.”

Delebayo001:

“My lord, if I mayyyyy, if i may congratulate you on making parents proud.”

SwankyHope01:

“Na only she know Weytin she pass through before this day Congratulations E.”

Abiolaashiru:

“Congratulations,school hard o,no let anyone tell you otherwise...odun melo ni eyan fi n ko se.”

Lady accomplishes goal, becomes lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady's childhood dream of becoming a lawyer has finally materialized as she has been called to bar.

After being inducted into the legal profession, she rushed to Twitter on Tuesday, December 6, to share her joy with the world.

The lady, Adaeze Adim, posted an old photo of herself as a child. In the photo, she was putting on a wig like a lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng