A young lady has shared a video of herself trying to pluck a ripe pawpaw from a secured tree along the road

There was a cage around the pawpaw tree guiding the fruits from falling to the ground and preventing people from plucking it

However, the young lady was able to manoeuvre with a stick before a young man helped her bring down the cage

A young lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after plucking a pawpaw from a protected tree at the roadside.

The lady identified as @nicerose24 on TikTok carefully used a stick to bring down the pawpaw even though it was protected with a cage.

Source: TikTok

Lady films herself bringing down pawpaw

Despite being protected by an iron cage, the determined young lady brought down the fruit while being filmed by a friend.

Netizens speculated that the tree must have put the cage to stop the pawpaw from falling to the ground and to stop thieves from plucking it.

However, with the help of a young man, the lady was able to remove the cage and take the fruit.

While sharing the video, the lady revealed that the owner of the tree was searching for her at the moment.

Reactions trail video of lady plucking pawpaw

Some netizens took to the comments section to caution the lady, pleading with her to be careful to avoid being cursed by the owner.

Dove603 said:

“Pple are cursing anyhow nowadaysoo..dt let someone waste ur life over commom pawpaw.”

Nii_Awuley reacted:

“If you die, na who cause am? Ibi de pawpaw or gyimie nu?”

@qwecy.dev said:

“Buy one get two free.”

@queenster@Annester said:

“I hope the man is not watching TikTok.”

PRINCE ADAMS&Y said:

“After eating it try and sow the seeds at your backyard, so that you can have ur own next time.”

Queen Afiadell reacted:

“They should have left the two in there to make it look like the Cage fell off when the papaya fell.”

Benzoic said:

“If the owner bi number 9 a beg make you join alpha hour today.”

DYZZY reacted:

“But the thing is not on his land oo. His land ends at the wall. It's in front of his house but not in his yard.”

Yo! I'm vivi said:

“He will curse you guys oo.”

TikTok Mama said:

“A friend of mine died just last year bcoz of something like this so pls be careful.”

