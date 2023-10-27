A TikTok video of a woman picking a colourful apple from a neighbour’s tree has gone viral

The woman was thrilled to find the fresh and juicy fruit, which had different shades of red and green

Many Nigerians who watched the video doubted that the apple tree was in Nigeria, as they said no neighbour would let anyone pick their fruit for free

A woman’s joyous adventure of picking a stunning apple from a neighbour’s tree has captured the attention of thousands on TikTok.

The woman shared a video of herself climbing the tree and reaching for the ripe fruit, which looked like a painting with its vibrant hues of red and green.

Nigerians react as lady pluck apple. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladyyettie

Source: TikTok

She then showed off the apple to the camera. Many Nigerians who commented on the video expressed their disbelief that the apple tree was in Nigeria, as they claimed that no neighbour would be so generous to let anyone harvest their fruit without charging them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prince Adewole reacted:

"Can't be in Nigeria yoU will see red cloth tied round d tree na no go area God heal ma country."

Jadon said:

"He just be like sayu dey pluck money cUs Apple don cost oo."

Victoria AEO:

"Please can I visit you? Let's go and do picnic in this exact location. The tree is really beautiful."

Chidinma Uzowulu Enu:

"Na gold you dey pluck like this ?"

User63737363:

"My mum said apples are now costly in Naija ehn."

Justy205:

"I want someAAA?"

Ceecee590:

"One is #500 now. Sorry which country is this?"

Animashaun Olamitide:

"Na to carry big vehicle go pack remain."

