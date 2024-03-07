A viral TikTok video showed a man offering a mystery box or 10,000 naira to random people on the street

He approached a lady who chose the cash over the box, even though he tried to persuade her otherwise

However, an elderly woman on the street took a risk and picked the box, which contained a whopping N400,000

A video that went viral on social media captured a man's intriguing experiment on the street.

He held a large mystery box in one hand and a bundle of 10,000 naira notes in the other. He approached random pedestrians and asked them to choose between the box and the money, as shared by @ositapopcorn.

Most people opted for the cash, thinking it was a safer and more practical option. One lady, in particular, ignored the man's attempts to sway her towards the box and confidently picked the money.

Some people prefer the money outrightly. Photo credit: @ositapopcorn/TikTok

However, not everyone was so quick to dismiss the box. An elderly woman, who looked like she could use some extra cash, decided to take a chance and go for the box.

To her astonishment and delight, she found out that the box contained a staggering N400,000. She could not believe her luck and thanked the man profusely.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rhodabee86 said:

“The second guy has a problem with the whole economy.”

Sugar883 reacted:

“The money went to the right person.”

Kingpresh wrote:

“She said at last u heard my cry, God pls answer my silent prayers.”

Jokkie commented:

“Bro think he's James.”

ASHER-TECH CEO:

“Person give you money,u dey shout another person name u dey shout thank you Jesus.”

Federicondong:

“I like the way yoU remove her from the crowd so she doesn't get robbed.”

TheGodguy:

“I can't imagine how the first lady would feel watching this video online.”

Waunnarita:

“The money went to d right person, well deserved.”

Ogundowole Olanlesi:

“Y'all opening your mouth saying is it Jesus that gave her the money, listen. she must have prayed before leaving the house about a pressing need.”

Freida2124:

“The way lI shouted, "yes" when she deposited straight to her account.”

Motidesire:

“If na me l go chose 10k Wettin I no know no go pain me.”

Tradesmart:

“Mumu is saying thank yoU Jesus. I swear I go collect the money back.”

