A funny mother is going the extra mile to make sure "mama" will be the first name her baby calls when she starts talking

The woman said she went through 17 hours of labour and, therefore, she deserved to be called first and not the dad

Many people who saw the video agreed that newborn children usually called 'dada' first when they started talking

A mother is bent on getting her newborn child to learn how to call 'mama' as quickly as possible.

In a funny video seen on TikTok, the woman was teaching her baby how to say "mama".

The woman wants the child to say 'mama' first. Photo credit: TiKTok/Deborah Gilbert.

Source: TikTok

The woman looked like she was trying to avoid a situation where the child would first mention' dada' when she learned to say some words.

The woman went the extra mile to show her child the difference between her and her husband. She had their wedding photos, telling the child he was 'mama' while her husband was 'father'.

After @debxrahkwek posted the video, it got millions of engagements, including comments confirming that children liked to call their dads first when they learned to talk.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mum teaches newborn baby how to talk

@swet said:

"Make her say daddy first, so if he wakes up in the middle of the night, she calls him."

@Frederick commented:

"I'm going to ask her to say daddy and then she'll ask him for everything."

@Aerix...819 said:

"My little brother’s 1st word was “ ok."

@YuiTury said:

"This is my loving mother, and this is my "father".

@reiszero said:

"My mother literally wouldn't say "daddy" to me for fear that I would say daddy first."

