Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company warned customers not to give money to its staff to avoid extortion

Customers were urged to report any cases of bribery or extortion through designated contact addresses

The company also advised the public to prioritise safety and report electricity hazards, such as fallen cables

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has advised its customers to be watchful and not fall victim to extortion by its staff.

The company directed all customers to make payments only through its official accounts to ensure transparency. Photo: IKEDC.

Source: UGC

The power company said it is committed to “transparency and accountability”, as it advised customers not to give money to any of its staff.

The advice was given in a short statement posted on the company’s official X account on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The message reads:

“Dear Esteemed Customer,

Do not give any money to Ikeja Electric staff for any reason.

To ensure transparency and accountability, please direct all payments only to official Ikeja Electric accounts.”

The company also advised its customers to report any instance or solicitation of bribery and extortion by any of its officials.

Such reports can be made for free via email at expressyourself@ikejaelectric.com or by calling 0800-847-6337.

Ikeja Electric urges customers to prioritise safety

In another public notice to customers, Ikeja Electric advised Nigerians to be safety-conscious when dealing with electricity infrastructure. It urged its customers to prioritise safety at all times.

The notice read:

“Your Safety, Our Priority.

Emergencies don’t wait — and neither should you.

If you spot: Fallen or sagging cables, Bent or collapsed poles, Wire sparks; any other electricity-related hazard. Please call our Safety Emergency line immediately on 0909 222 7799, 0909 222 729”

Report vandals of electricity infrastructure

Earlier, the company stressed that “electricity infrastructure is an economic asset”, calling on all citizens to protect all assets and not permit vandalism.

Ikeja Electric advised Nigerians to report vandals of electricity infrastructure, as it affects all and sundry.

“Vandalism is not just a crime — it’s an economic setback for us all. Report any suspicious activity by calling 02-017000250 or 02-012272940, or send an email to customercare@ikejaelectric.com,” it stated.

The company also called on Nigerians to report vandalism of electricity infrastructure, describing it as harmful to the economy. Photo: IKEDC.

Source: UGC

Ikeja Electric threatens to demolish structures under power lines

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikeja Electric has directed traders operating under 11kV to 330kV high-voltage lines in Lagos to vacate immediately.

The company described structures under such high-voltage lines as illegal and life-threatening, condemning the conduct of business there. According to the notice, activities carried out under high-voltage lines can result in fatal electrocuti*n, even without direct contact, as well as fire outbreaks and severe injuries, particularly during rainfall.

The utility firm listed both old and newly encroached areas, as it urged defaulters to vacate or risk demolition and prosecution. Some of the areas listed include: Shogbesan Street in Alimosho and AIT Road in Alagbado.

Source: Legit.ng