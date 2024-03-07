Global site navigation

Local editions

"This Babe Too Fine": Crowd Gather as Robot Girl Jadrolita Storms School With Bodyguards in Video
People

"This Babe Too Fine": Crowd Gather as Robot Girl Jadrolita Storms School With Bodyguards in Video

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • Popular human AI, Jadrolita, was recently spotted guarded by bodyguards as she arrived at her school
  • The fast-rising sensation stormed Ambrose Ali University in her robotic attire and students gathered to make videos of her
  • The intriguing video ignited reactions from netizens who commented on the bodyguards paid to protect her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A trending video of a viral sensation, Jadrolita, who acts like a robot has captivated viewers on social media.

In the new clip shared on TikTok by @emmicy, she was seen with bodyguards as she arrived at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

Jadrolita steps out with bodyguards in video
Jadrolita storms school with bodyguards Photo credit: @emmicy/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Bouncers protect human-robot Jadrolita

The bodyguards were two in number and each stood at different sides while she walked in the middle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Mother straps twin babies to her back at the same time with wrapper, video stuns viewers

A large number of students gathered around to cheer her on and capture the moment with their phones.

Reactions as Jadrolita hires bodyguards

Netizens took to the comments section to express their shock upon seeing the bodyguards guarding her. Others were surprised about her robotic movement.

Bash commented:

“Jarvis too get body guard.”

Notification said:

“Any small fame like this, bouncer don show...e be like say government go band bouncer o.”

Klassicbae said:

“Everybody don dey carry body guard As per Al.”

@iamVESSEL said:

“Be like na everybody fit get bouncers now? any bouncer plug?”

@oluwa segun said:

“Why them no rush this girl and she carry guard.”

@preety_mercy said:

“Na the bodyguard for me oooo nigeria my country. My country na where u go hit 2m then carry 12bodyguards.”

@emmanuellakelvin12 said:

“This Al Movement done collect her walking step.”

Harmless said:

“Na to carry bouncer enter exam hall remain.”

Read also

"Fight them spiritually": Shop owner shattered after seeing hole in ceiling, video shows empty store

Arthurluziz said:

“She is just shy.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl behaves like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl impressed social media users because of how she talks and behaves like a robot.

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is said to be in her 300 level at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was spotted performing in one of her viral videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel