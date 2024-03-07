Popular human AI, Jadrolita, was recently spotted guarded by bodyguards as she arrived at her school

The fast-rising sensation stormed Ambrose Ali University in her robotic attire and students gathered to make videos of her

The intriguing video ignited reactions from netizens who commented on the bodyguards paid to protect her

A trending video of a viral sensation, Jadrolita, who acts like a robot has captivated viewers on social media.

In the new clip shared on TikTok by @emmicy, she was seen with bodyguards as she arrived at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

Jadrolita storms school with bodyguards Photo credit: @emmicy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bouncers protect human-robot Jadrolita

The bodyguards were two in number and each stood at different sides while she walked in the middle.

A large number of students gathered around to cheer her on and capture the moment with their phones.

Reactions as Jadrolita hires bodyguards

Netizens took to the comments section to express their shock upon seeing the bodyguards guarding her. Others were surprised about her robotic movement.

Bash commented:

“Jarvis too get body guard.”

Notification said:

“Any small fame like this, bouncer don show...e be like say government go band bouncer o.”

Klassicbae said:

“Everybody don dey carry body guard As per Al.”

@iamVESSEL said:

“Be like na everybody fit get bouncers now? any bouncer plug?”

@oluwa segun said:

“Why them no rush this girl and she carry guard.”

@preety_mercy said:

“Na the bodyguard for me oooo nigeria my country. My country na where u go hit 2m then carry 12bodyguards.”

@emmanuellakelvin12 said:

“This Al Movement done collect her walking step.”

Harmless said:

“Na to carry bouncer enter exam hall remain.”

Arthurluziz said:

“She is just shy.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl behaves like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl impressed social media users because of how she talks and behaves like a robot.

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is said to be in her 300 level at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was spotted performing in one of her viral videos.

Source: Legit.ng