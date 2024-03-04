A Nigerian lady has shared the terrible state thieves left her shop after carting away most of her goods

In the video shared on TikTok, a huge hole was sighted in the ceiling through which the thieves entered her shop

The heartbreaking clip ignited sympathetic reactions from netizens in the comments section who could feel her pain

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after finding out that her store filled with goods was burgled.

The heartbroken young woman shared a video showcasing the aftermath of a robbery operation on her shop over the night.

Lady finds out her shop was burgled Photo credit: @kb116/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears as thieves ravage shop

The lady identified as @k.b116 on TikTok lamented that she had come to shop in the morning only to meet it scattered.

She displayed a big hole in her ceiling through which the thieves entered and stole almost all her goods.

She captioned the sad clip:

“HOW I MET MY SHOP THIS MORNING.”

Reactions as lady's shop gets burgled

Netizens stormed the comments section of the video to pen sympathetic reactions for the young woman.

Richman reacted:

“If u recently did a renovation on the shop, investigate the people that did it, especially the ones close to you.”

ADEBEST said:

“Let gather something for this lady, nothing is small.”

@okwieifeorah880 said:

“Let's start installing CCTV camera. it helps.”

@aminaabbayola236 said:

“So sorry madam Allah will replace it for you.”

Yetty reacted:

“Please don't let all those people go scot-free o fight them spiritually.”

@_IN_VES_TOR said:

“Baby just go baba place to report, you can't be in pains and they are enjoying.”

@dapsonial said:

“God will catch them.”

@tiktokerkeepa said:

“Reminds me of when my store got burgled 4 times in one year.”

Joy Allison said:

“Make una dey do juju una say no.”

Still on the issue of theft, a security company had earlier invented a great technology for car owners to protect their property.

Man enraged after thieves stole his fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending WhatsApp message of a Nigerian man raging over his stolen fuel set tongues wagging.

He gave the criminal about 12 hours till morning to return the fuel or face his wrath. The WhatsApp chat has caused a frenzy online as netizens question the young man for raging over fuel. However, many others understood his situation.

Source: Legit.ng