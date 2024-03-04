A strong mother has gone viral on social media after backing her adorable twin babies at the same time with a wrapper

In a heartwarming video shared via the TikTok app, the mother strapped the babies to her back and stepped out with them

Many netizens who watched the clip asked the mother how she was able to carry them on her back at the same time

A mother has been trending on social media after showcasing her style of carrying her twin children.

The lady identified as @afia_odo_27 on TikTok backed her babies at the same time with a single white wrapper.

Strong mother backs her twin babies Photo credit: @afiaodo27/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother of twins displays epic strength

The twin babies faced each other on their mother’s back while being held tightly by the wrapper.

Despite having two babies at her back, the strong woman walked on the road majestically and netizens praised her strength.

The video was captioned:

“New way of carrying your twins."

Months ago, a similar story of a woman backing her twin babies with a wrapper went viral.

Reactions as woman backs twin babies

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who were curious about how she was able to back them at the same time.

@tipsyjuicy3 said:

“Please can they breathe well.”

Obianujunwa reacted:

“Dem go kiss taya.”

ANNIES DESIGNS said:

“The way God blessed every woman with extra strength and stamina.”

QUEEN OF HIPHOP said:

“Omooo her back pain.”

@victoriaadeboshe reacted:

“Ok oh if I born by July please do tutorial please let me know how to carry mine.”

@doraamon222 reacted:

“Amen and I tap in this blessings.”

@mumsy Michelle said:

“Won't they be breathing on each other like that?”

@adedoyintemitopeo said:

“How did she manage to back them this way in case we born twins too madam let's learn from you now.”

Martha Tetteh reacted:

“I tap into your blessing.”

Bakervee reacted:

“I carry mine like this too o. You no fit carry one leave one o.”

Ohemaa Serwaah said:

“I used to do this.”

Watch the video below below:

Oyinbo lady backs baby with wrapper

