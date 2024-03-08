A Nigerian man sparked conversations on social media after he reportedly bought one toothpick for N250,000

A TikTok video showed when the toothpick was specially delivered to him in the presence of everyone

A lot of people on TikTok are talking about the young man in the comment section of the video, which has gone viral

A Nigerian man reportedly used N250k to buy one toothpick and the video of the moment has gone viral.

The video was shared on TikTok by a man identified as @nwachina_72, who was said to have made the eye-popping purchase at a nightclub.

The man sparked many reactions after buying the toothpick. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwachina_72.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, there was an inscription on the screen bearing the man's name and declaring the hefty purchase he made.

The inscription reads:

“NWA CHINA bought 1 toothpick for 250,000.”

While many people doubted that such was possible, others praised the fellow as a man with big doings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man reportedly buys one toothpick for N250k

@Eunice said:

"Na scope, make I no cast am."

@MMESO said:

"Na rented apartment he go still go back to."

@IMADE said:

"N250k for toothpicks wen some people never chop since yesterday."

@BIGGIE EXCHANGE said:

"I hope say you get backup sha?"

@Ugochukwu said:

"Don’t be deceived. This is arrangement between the club and this guy; please stop pressuring people."

@fontana said:

"No worry when life humbles you na that time you go know true definition of old taker."

@VIC_NATION commented

"Life never reason you before. Go ask questions oo."

@Goodlück Clark said:

"Person way no get money go say mumu man person way get money go say naa normal thing."

@AB RICHMOND said:

"Normally we know this things. Na arrangements. More money and keep spending."

Government shuts down nightclub

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tthe Lagos state government shut down the popular Quilox nightclub located, Victoria Island, over alleged safety and other environmental infractions.

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) made this disclosure on their official X handle on Sunday, December 24.

Legit.ng reports that both agencies warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and well-being of Lagosians.

Source: Legit.ng