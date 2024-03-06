A Nigerian man, Dexterouz11, has shared the story of a student who avoided her coursemates in school because her pastor instructed her

The student had carried over numerous courses and her pastor warned her to avoid people in school so her problem wouldn't persist

According to Dexterouz11, the student was his neighbour’s course mate and her story made him think deeply about religion

A Nigerian man has shared the surprising story of a student who got prohibited by her pastor from talking to anyone in school.

The man identified as @dexterouz11 on X revealed that his female neighbour who was one of the lady's coursemates shared the story with him.

Girl avoids coursemates in school

She revealed that the lady was not a new student but was on the same level as them because of her carryovers.

As she avoided everyone in her school, the people in turn also avoided her and left her to herself.

When she probed deeper into the matter, she discovered that the lady’s pastor advised her to avoid talking to people in school and to always keep to herself.

The pastor said that her academic setbacks were caused by someone in school.

Dexterouz11 wrote:

“My neighbour that just started university has been telling me about a girl in the class always on her own. Nobody talked to her and she didn't talk to anybody. She asked around and they said she wasn't a new student but why people didn't relate with her was what she didn't understand.

"Later she got to know that the girl carried over many courses and her pastor told her to avoid people in school because she didn't know who was causing the academic setback. Religion is really killing this country.”

