A Nigerian man has advised schools against being too quick to change their teachers because it affects children

To buttress his point, he shared the sad story of a child who intentionally frustrated a new teacher brought to his class

According to the school management, the child needed to get familiar with the teacher before he could adjust to the situation

A Nigerian teacher who was recently employed in a school had a hard time getting acquainted with a pupil.

An X user identified as @dexterouz11 narrated how the child frustrated the teacher to the extent that she had to report the situation to the school's management.

Teacher cries out over attitude of pupil

On her first day in class, everybody stood up to greet her excluding the boy.

However, she read no meaning into the boy's actions until it was time to introduce themselves and the little boy still refused to speak.

During break time, she approached the child to find out what was wrong with him, but he still ignored her.

Fed up with the situation, she reported him to the school's management and they told her that the little boy always reacted that way toward new teachers.

Man advises schools to stop changing teachers

Dexterouz11 advised schools with the story to curtail the way they always change class teachers.

He said that it hugely affects the children because it sometimes takes them time to adjust to having new teachers.

He said:

“As a school owner, you shouldn't be changing teachers all the time. It affects these kids. This teacher got a new job and entered her class for the first time. The class stood to welcome her but a boy at the back didn't move a muscle.

"She noticed it but as a new person, she kept quiet about it. When she began her class everyone introduced themselves but he didn't stand. He kept a straight face and was so inactive.

"During break the teacher met him to ask him what was happening but he turned his face and ignored. He frustrated the new teacher so much that she had to report to the school management.

"They asked her to cope with it because that's how he behaves when a new teacher comes to class. He needs time to get used to her. I don't even blame the child.”

This is coming shortly after it was reported that a teacher broke down in class as her students failed to pay attention.

