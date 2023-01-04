A video of a barber giving his client a new hairdo has left social media buzzing with mixed reactions

In the video, the barber can be seen taking the hairline inwards before carving a fat line in the hair

Several internet users who viewed the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

While most guys often go into a barber's shop looking homeless and come out looking like a snack, it appears the reverse was the case for a man who has gone viral.

In a TikTok video shared by @khis_world5, a barber is seen working on a client's hair.

Photos of the client with the haircut. Credit: @khis_world5 (TikTok)

Source: Instagram

However, rather than give his client a neat trim with a smooth fade, the barber proceeds to give the client a botched haircut.

The video sees the barber taking in the hairline of the client before adding a fat line in the hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The end result sees the client with a disastrous look.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of botched haircut

som__tea:

"Ha!!!! This one don open flyover for persin head "

comedian_daniboy:

"Maybe he want barb skin before cos "

delightasaph:

"Bro pushed it back to 1960‍♂️"

omotolarhoda:

"Lol naaa. This is intentional."

jahrayfro:

"It’s not bad but not good."

ages.the.raven:

"I will fight."

the_nengi_:

"The road the barber created on his head is the road that leads to better days ‍♂️"

luanntazz:

"He probably snatch3d the barber’s girl."

_to.chie:

"Lmao He’s definitely getting a bald cut."

mimixclusive380:

"If na my husband and he come house I go carry am like my pikin go that barbar shop go fight!"

"The knife is from Wakanda" - Reactions as barber uses kitchenware to cut hair

If you're bored with the conventional method of cutting your hair which often involves a clipper, then Safro Fades might just be the one for you.

The professional barber has an Instagram page dedicated to sharing videos of himself cutting the hair of clients.

One particular video has gone viral online. In the video, he is seen cutting hair using - not scissors or clippers but knives. The now-trending video sees Safro diligently cutting the hair of a client who doesn't appear scared or uncomfortable.

Source: Legit.ng