A Nigerian mother decided to visit her daughter, but she also added a touch of 'vawulence' to the visit

She said she wanted to pay her daughter back in her own coin because she used to scatter her house while growing up

When she got to her daughter's house, she dropped her bags anywhere she wanted, yanked off her wig and dropped it on the floor

A video shows the moment a Nigerian woman paid her daughter a visit and decided to scatter her house.

The woman said it was a payback time for her daughter, who used to leave her things lying around the house while growing up.

She said her daughter also used to liter her house. Photo credit: TikTok/@bola_adamimogo.

Source: TikTok

In a trending video, the woman walked into her daughter's apartment and threw her things casually anywhere she wanted.

She dropped her bags on the floor, yanked off her wig, and flung it anyhow she wanted.

She went to the refrigerator, picked a drink of her choice, and started gulping. She also went to the sink, opened the tap, and left it on.

The woman, @bola_adamimogo, captioned the video:

"When they litter everywhere, leave the water running, the lights ON and yet thinks mommy was overreacting then, see the way she quickly turned off the water when l left it running, she didn’t let me complete my mission before she cuts the video."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother liters her daughter's house

@Oluwatoyosi Aguda Og said:

"I have promised my 3 boys a payback time. I pray God should spare my life to witness their grown-up life."

@Kharisma Hamzart commented:

"I will do this for my children someday."

@Sunnytee said:

"Mummy, why you close the fridge nah? You should have opened it down."

@Demiac Stitches said:

"This is exactly what my mum is doing to me now and it's really painful."

Mohther sends her daughter food in bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother packaged food items and sent them to her daughter, who received them with joy.

The lucky lady got rice, tubers of yam, beans, corn, millet, onions and so many other foodstuffs.

As soon as she received the food, the lady recorded a video of the bags and posted it on TikTok for her followers to see.

Source: Legit.ng