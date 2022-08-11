With numerous hair trends across the globe, the lace frontal trend seems to be stealing the shine, especially in Nigeria.

From popular celebrities to regular babes in love with the style, it appears a penchant for laid edges has stolen the shine, and it is interesting to watch.

In this article, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh takes a look at the style trend and what all the fuss is about.

What lace frontal are

If you follow beauty and fashion trends, then you're obviously aware of the new trend that wig lovers have jumped on: the laid baby hair that lace frontals now provide. Almost every Instagram baddie is guilty of this trend, and it is not hard to see why.

A lace frontal is a piece of fabric that is made with delicate lace material. It is worn in the front of the head and covers the entire forehead area.

The trend, which started gaining ground around late 2020, has fast become of the most loved hairstyles that almost every fashion and beauty enthusiast wants to rock.

Why people love lace frontal

One of the many reasons people love them is that with lace frontals, the hairline is hand-tied to a thin piece of lace. This creates a very natural-looking hairline, which is perfect for those who want to wear their hair in a pulled-back style or updo.

With the trend of laid ages taking the front row on the fashion scene, the popularity of lace frontal comes as no surprise.

However, just like every trend that has ever existed, it tends to be abused.

Lace frontals gone wrong

Every other day, we see stories of people getting bizarre hairstyles, all in a bid to rock the lace frontal trends.

Ironically, some of these styles end up doing the opposite - giving them unnatural and forced laid edges.

Even worse, there are reports of children getting lace frontals courtesy of their parents or guardian. While it often receives backlash, it has done little to stop the seemingly growing trend.

Not everyone is a fan of lace frontals

With the trend being overused, it is no surprise that some people do not fancy it.

For some people, it is copied and paste with exaggerated patterns that need to be thrown out.

Mary (not real name), a 22-year-old law student, had this to say about lace frontals:

"The other day, I asked some people what the difference between lace frontals and regular wigs and their response was that it looks more natural. And I'm like, nothing about that looks natural especially with those fake baby hairs y'all be doing. I hate it."

One disadvantage of the trend is the damage lace frontals cause to natural hair.

Recall a while ago, Legit.ng reported the news of how a lady identified as Kerry Vera left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed what her excessive use of lace frontal wigs had done to her natural hair.

In the video posted on Tiktok, Vera can be seen sporting cornrows; well, it appears all her edges are gone.

Application of lace frontals requires hair glue and, depending on how often you use it, can lead to hair loss.

Lace frontals are here to stay

Lace frontals are all the rage right now, and they just won’t go away anytime soon. Due to how comfortable they are to install and wear, giving you an entirely different look, it goes without saying that a lot of ladies are already sprung and are far from dropping the trend.

