Farmer Samson Ogbole has put smiles on the faces of indigenes of his host community with his impactful works and initiatives

Some weeks ago, the Nigerian youth gave eight young men in the Ogun community new tricycles to provide them with a source of income

In a chat with Legit.ng, the soilless farmer shared other infrastructural developments he carried out in the community

People rejoiced as a Nigerian farmer, Samson Ogbole, bought eight new tricycles for some young men in Awowo, Ewekoro LGA, Ogun state.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Farmer Samson shared pictures of the beneficiaries with their tricycles, popularly known as keke.

Farmer Samson Ogbole gave eight tricycles to young men in his host community. Photo Credit: Farmer Samson Ogbole

The founder of Soilless Farm Lab stated that the tricycles were for men in his farm's host community and aimed to give them a source of earning a living.

"Tricycles for the men in our host community.

"With over 1500 people living in the community, transport is key! A few weeks ago, we, Farm Lab, gave tricycles to 8 indigenes so they could have a source of income," he wrote.

Other developments Farmer Samson introduced

When quizzed on the motivation behind the tricycles gift, the soilless farmer told Legit.ng he noticed the community had a movement problem and had men with limited income. In his words:

"I noticed movement was an issue and we have men in the host community With limited income.

"We saw a need in transport and we could solve this with empowering the host community men.

"So eight were selected with the help of his majesty the kabiyesi for this."

Farmer Samson, whose farm had been visited by ex-president Obasanjo, opened up about other things he had done for the community.

"A few things we've done for the community: Created a 5km road, provided electricity, provided a healthcare center house within the farm and created a modern market.

"We train 1000 young people every quarter in partnership with Mastercard Foundation."

The kindhearted farmer said it cost him and his team about N120 million to bring about the infrastructural developments in the community.

Nigerians commend farmer Samson Ogbole

Abejide Toluwalope Emmanuel said:

"I'm highly impressed. May God continue to bless you and all the work of your hands. Kudos to you Sir."

Omoruyi Racheal Azolechu said:

"Great job sir, its great to see you are playing a significant role in food security as well as alleviating poverty especially for the indigenous people. God bless you More and more."

Mogbonjubola Awojuyigbe said:

"Thank you for this gesture. God will bless the works of your hands."

Kalavo Thomas Kwalla said:

"God bless you more abundantly sir. When I grow up, I want to empower as you do."

Emerho Stephen said:

"May God bless you and continue to increase you. Thank you for taking the lead."

Ayodeji Omogie said:

"God bless you Sir. Top most top is your place always in Jesus Christ's name."

Orohu Edwin Agi said:

"Oh my goodness.

"God will continue to increase you sir.

"Thanks so much for all you do."

