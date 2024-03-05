A Nigerian man has devised a creative means of farming within the confines of his compound to counter economic hardship

The man's daughter, @ecstacy said her father uses bags filled with loamy soil to plant his yams instead of making use of ordinary land

The empty Dangote and BUA Cement bags were filled with the rich soil, and pieces of yam were inserted into them and then nourished with water

A Nigerian man devised a nice way of keeping a farm within his compound without having to look for a parcel of land.

The man's daughter, @ecstacy shared her father's method of farming and also how she helps him with the interesting work.

The man planted yams in the empty bags filled with rich soil. Photo credit: TikTok/@ectacy.

Source: TikTok

Instead of making use of land, the man makes use of empty Dangote and BUA Cement bags, which he fills with rich soil.

He used loamy soil which is rich in nutrients. He then plants the yams in the empty Dangote Cement bags and then irrigates them regularly.

Empty Dangote and BUA cement bags used for farming

The man's method is really interesting, considering that he could get good yam from his bag farm without having to worry about owning a parcel of farmland.

A lot of people on TikTok said farming with empty Dangote Cement bags is good and could yield good results in the face of economic hardship.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man farms with empty bags

@Anjorins Vlog said:

"Desperate times, desperate measures. God bless everyone."

@typhilo said:

"I'm planning on doing mine this week... loamy soil, and can I use 1yam for 4 bags?"

@JesusAdvocate said:

"Tinubu go make you remember your talents."

@clobis3k3 said:

"If most Nigerians can think like ur dad, the substantial amount of people crying of hunger will reduce."

@VALENTINO said:

"Your dad has seen tomorrow .. he knows what he is doing."

