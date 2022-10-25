At a time many learned and even semi-educated Nigerian youths chase white-collar jobs, a young man identified as Jeremiah Justice has not only embraced farming but derives pride in his type of occupation.

Occasionally, you'd find the social media-savvy farmer showcasing his hustle on his Facebook wall to his thousands of friends without shame, something many people ignorantly look down on.

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the celebrity farmer opens up on the profession and why Nigerian youths should return to the farms.

Justice says farming is a flexible occupation.

Source: Original

How Speculate Farms and Agribusiness came to be

Jeremiah Justice hails from Umuokoro Umuariam, Obowo LGA in Imo state and was always passionate about farming.

This saw him read agricultural economics, extension and rural development at Imo State University, Owerri where he finished the third-best graduating student of his 2015 set.

Justice told Legit.ng's Victor Duru that he named his business 'Speculate' because that happened to be his alias on campus where he was actively a student unionist. In his words:

"The “Speculate” was my nickname. I was an active student unionist during my days at Imo state university.

"So the name speculate was my aluta name I used during my election and campaign days at Imo State University.

"So when I graduated from the university I decided to name my farm Speculate Farms and Agribusiness."

How Justice spent N3 million in setting up his farm and agribusiness

The 26-year-old said it cost him millions of naira in setting up his business and that the financial resource was got in installments.

"Well, the money I spent in setting up the farm was N3 million. It was done in installments; that’s, this was done gradually until I was able to achieve it."

Presently, he is into crop production (plantain, banana, cucumber, maize, cassava, watermelon, yam and so forth), animal production (catfish, pigs, goat, snail, poultry, rabbit, etc), agroforestry as well as renders fumigation services.

His business outfit also accepts students for industrial training attachments.

Challenges Justice faced and still faces as a young farmer in Imo state

Justice noted that there is no business without its challenges. According to him, his major challenge is getting funds to expand the business.

He said expansion is necessary as it engenders higher inputs which in turn births higher profits. The businessman added that high cost of farm inputs is another serious issue.

"...In the market, the prices change with high differences from the older prices without proper justification."

While decrying the lack of government intervention in supplying farmers with improved imported varieties, Justice said it is difficult for farmers to access funds from financial bodies in other for them to support their businesses.

"Also poor enabling environment and insecurities in the country farmers are scarred of investing into. farming," he highlighted.

Why Justice thinks Nigerian youths should look towards farming as a profession

Justice found it hilarious that some youths rate white-collar jobs above farming.

"(Laughs) I believe this (misconception that farming is a shameful profession) is an old perception about farming because as of then there was nothing like mechanized farming. Then farming was indeed stressful and time-consuming.

"But in this modern age, technology has made farming very easy for everyone we now have tractors, plough, planter, and harvester that plays the manual role for us now."

Infact, Justice believes all hardworking Nigerian youths should venture into farming as it is a flexible profession.

"Farming is flexible. It permits you to do any other business you wish to do."

He added that farming will augur well for the nation's economy.

"It will also help boost the country's economy because if we have enough to eat, then we can now talk of exporting most of our farm produce to other countries and generate revenue for our country

"After all, agriculture was Nigeria's first source of income thereby boosting our economy before we found crude oil"

He said that normalcy will be returned when more youths embrace farming like him.

"So I will advice all hardworking youth to go back to the farm let’s help revive our economy back to normalcy."

