A man is in deep shock after he found out that his wife cheated on him and bore children with another man.

This happened after the man secretly took his three children to the hospital for a DNA test on them.

He was said to have gone to the hospital to run a comprehensive health check on the kids but also decided it would be nice to get a DNA test.

After the test, he shockingly found out that biologically, he is not the father of the three children he has been raising.

The story was narrated on X by Nimrod. Part of the story reads:

"A friend of mine got DNA results for all three of his kids yesterday. None of them are his. A 9-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old. The man is completely broken. His wife's response was that he worked too hard, and she dropped her phone. She has not responded to all our calls.

"This man is a line manager with an international oil and gas service company, doing absolutely great, his kids came to visit him, and according to him, he simply wanted to run comprehensive medicals for them and just decided to throw in a DNA to check ancestry."

Reactions as man finds out his children are not his

@colkefas said:

"Working too hard to provide enough for the family is now an offence. We sincerely need to judge ourselves before God's judgement."

@ethobil said:

"Please find a way to console your friend. It's not easy to bear, but with time, he'll find peace."

@Chrisdaramola said:

"The woman is heartless. She married him for his money and not that excuse she spewed."

