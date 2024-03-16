A Nigerian landlord has incurred the wrath of a young man over the voice note he sent to his younger sister

Taking to social media, the young man shared the voice note from the landlord and the threat he sent in response

Internet users were in stitches and funnily appealed to the man to grant the request of the landlord

Nigerians have reacted to the voice note a landlord sent to a female tenant. The tenant's elder brother got angry over the voice note and shared it online as he expressed his displeasure.

The house owner professed love to the man's younger sibling. Photo Credit: (@trumpeli_)

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, @trumpeli_ showed his WhatsApp chat with his sister, who forwarded the landlord's voice note to him.

In the voice note, the landlord confessed his feelings for the female tenant, saying she made him fall in love again.

He admitted it was love at first sight and pleaded with the tenant to make him happy again.

In anger, the tenant's brother sent her a voice note for the landlord, where he threatened to deal with him.

Legit.ng had reported an almost similar incident between another landlord and his male tenant. The funny chat between the duo surfaced online and amused people.

Watch the video below:

People find lady's brother's video hilarious

Muna said:

"Is the love me the way I do for me? .. Heii chim! Landlord wan knack.. Em say, baby I've fall in love."

O_B_IT0 said:

"He say na girl wey never start to Dey wear paint."

OBIANUJU said:

"Make me happy once more again, as if the girl don make am happy before werey landlord."

Med. Magdo said:

"I love my brother na only him fit do this kind thing. He gave one of my tenants quit notice."

user6845297859041 said:

"The way I shouted heeeiiii."

Armanidc said:

"Make una love him the way he do na."

Vel boo said:

"Is not a crime just give us 2 years free rent let’s think about it."

