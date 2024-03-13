A lucky man says he was searching through a store at his workplace, and he discovered some iPads stored there

According to the man, he reported to the manager, but the leader asked him to do whatever he wanted with the iPad

The man shared the news on X, asking people if they would need it so that he could send it to their children

A Nigerian man was looking through a store at his workplace and he discovered some abandoned iPads there.

He said he showed them to his manager, and he was asked to keep them and do whatever he wanted with them.

The man said he would gift some of the iPad to people. Photo credit: X/@EronsJohnson.

He said there are at least 500 iPads in the store, and he shared photos of some of them on X.

The man, Dr Fames, asked people if they needed the iPads so that he could send some of them to gift to their children.

His words:

"I was looking into an old store room in my office for recycling and boom over 500ipads. My Manager says i can do whatever with it. OMO! We are going to recycle them, he's more than happy for me to have them. Some are really old, though. These are some im trying to power own. Who wants for their kids?"

A lot of people have indicated interest in getting the iPads for their children.

See his post below:

Reactions as man finds good iPads at his workplace

@Solomon_Buchi said:

"Can I get two? Thank you!!!!"

@SoniaUzama said:

"Please make sure you get his permission to take it in writing somehow. Maybe send an email thanking for allowing you have it or further confirming it in a way. Just to be on the safe side please."

@mrboboskie said:

"I would appreciate if I can get one of it."

