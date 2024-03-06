A Nigerian woman who welcomed a set of triplets has come online to share her testimony and the story of her pregnancy journey

The woman said she has a small body stature, and some people initially thought should could die after delivery in the multiple birth

She, however, made it out of the labour room with her three babies, and people congratulated her

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian woman who has given birth to three babies at once.

The woman shared her testimony shortly after giving birth as she said some people thought she was not going to make it.

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluwanifesimi001.

Source: TikTok

However, her joy is full because she gave birth successfully, and all her babies are intact.

The new mother, Oluwanifemi Simi, says she has a small body stature, which was one of the reasons people thought she could die.

She wrote:

"They think maybe because I get small stature, I'm going to give birth and die. Thanks to Jah, my triplets arrived safely."

In the video she shared, she was sitting in a bed, apparently shortly after she was delivered of the babies.

Her followers have showered her with congratulatory messages and also prayed for such blessings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman gives birth to triplets

@Temitope 22 said:

"I tap from dis oh lord please replace my lost daughter with triplets for me in Jesus name amen congratulations ma."

@ifeoma Michael commented:

"Lord please replace my lost two daughter's with triplets in Jesus might name amen."

@Adedamola said:

"Congratulations! Lord please bless me with twins or triplets this year. Let me give my testimony."

@AYOADE commented:

"God pls replace my list don with twins this year. I want to carry my babies before this year ends."

