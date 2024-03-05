A Nigerian lady who ran a food business posted a video of her market day on TikTok, which quickly became viral

A Nigerian lady who owned a food business decided to share her market day experience on TikTok, and her video soon became a viral sensation.

In the video, she proudly showed off all the different products she had managed to purchase for her clients, ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables to meat and fish.

The lady was ecstatic about her business. Photo credit: @phina2061/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She showed how she had to navigate the challenging market conditions, where food prices were constantly rising due to inflation and scarcity.

Her video, as shared by @phina2061, impressed many viewers who praised her for her entrepreneurial spirit, her hard work, and her commitment to satisfying her customers.

Her video also inspired other aspiring food business owners who wanted to learn from her success.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Strikernation2 wrote:

“My love for hard working girls ehh, God bless ur hustle.”

Christian Dozie reacted:

“Wan marry u abeg.”

Nelstar1234 commented:

“Well-done with your Hussle.. keep it up.”

Blessed ada:

“Am supper proud of you kiddo God expand your business.”

Trenchkidd:

“God will bless your Hustle.”

Iam_badbunny_of_lago:

“Keep it going.”

Precious:

“God bless your hustle my love.”

WSophia:

”I trust u my sis.”

Hardworking lady sets up her frozen fish and chicken business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @arikebarbie717, has shared a video that captured the moment she started her frozen foods business.

Congratulating herself, the lady showed the time her deep freezer was moved into the newly rented shop. She also captured the new generator she bought.

Seconds into the video, she could be seen cutting some frozen foods in preparation for her customers.

Source: Legit.ng