A Nigerian man has advised people to consider cocoa farming as he celebrated a business achievement

The maize farmer claimed they sold cocoa beans for millions, adding that 16 bags cost N10 million in Akure

His post on X blew up, eliciting mixed reactions as people showed interest in cocoa bean cultivation

A maize farmer has celebrated making N10 million from selling cocoa beans.

The excited Nigerian farmer disclosed this in a viral tweet on X on Sunday, March 2.

He said they made N10 million from the sale of cocoa.

Source: Getty Images

According to @Titilolaoluwa, 16 bags of cocoa are now worth N10 million in Akure, the capital of Ondo state.

@Titilolaoluwa urged people to go into cocoa farming as it is a profitable venture. He wrote:

"We just sold Cocoa beans at N10m pmt. 16 bags of cocoa is now N10m in Akure.

"Time to organise a family meeting if your grandparents had cocoa farms in the village and your parents were afraid to get involved."

He laughed at millennials scared of village people.

"I know millennials are afraid of village people. Never knew GenZs too could be afraid with all the wokeness.

"So, online is different from reality when it comes to village people ."

Legit.ng had reported how chocolate gotten from cocoa could counter climate change.

See his tweet below:

People react to the massive cocoa sales

@AKakanfo said:

"My grandfather has a cocoa plantation. It's some of my extended family members that are managing. We haven't collected one kobo from it in 20 years."

@SurprisingLagos said:

"This is one crop we have abandoned in the SW, no thanks to crude oil. We can reinvent those cocoa stacks again, process them and begin exporting them as paste or chocolate."

@olaniyi79 said:

"We still have cocoa farms and they are drying up becos our parents were afraid for our safety so they didn't involve me for my safety when I was young, unfortunately those cocoa trees are drying off and those family members handling them just sell them for peanuts."

@RichForeverxxx said:

"The economy is favouring you, no wonder why you love criminal politicians."

@olushola93860 said:

"Those uncles we carry you ijoko onogbon, na those of us wey de watch OSRC TV dat year will understand this, if u re from Ondo state."

@adenolao said:

"I watched a programme today on Cocoa and traceability on Euronews, deforestation etc. So much information, I’m also looking into cocoa farming."

@femmyphronesis said:

"Omo, shey I no go go back to igbo olugbija for emure lai dis …grandpa still cocoa farm there o! "

@Melebroz1 said:

"We have big cocoa farm however, when my father died, nobody likes farming."

Two sisters build cocoa processing company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two sisters had built a cocoa processing company.

Kimberly and Priscilla Addison are two Ghanaian sisters who have built their own cocoa processing company called 57 Chocolate that produces tons of chocolates all made by hand.

According to a short documentary sighted by Legit.ng, the 57 Chocolate sisters had been living abroad until 2014 when they decided to return to Ghana and rather help the country.

Source: Legit.ng