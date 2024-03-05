A newly married woman has melted hearts after giving out all the clothes she wore as a single lady to her younger sister

According to the proud wife, her husband changed her wardrobe and she decided to hand over her old clothes to her sister

In the lovely clip on TikTok, her younger sister was captured trying out the clothes with a huge smile on her face

A young girl could not hide her excitement as her elder sister who recently got married handed her old clothes over to her.

The new bride identified as @sexyderaa on TikTok revealed that she had given out her old clothes after her husband changed her wardrobe.

Bride gives out old clothes to younger sister Photo credit: @sexyderaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl rocks new clothes from elder sister

A touching video showed the happy younger sister trying out all the clothes with a huge smile on her face.

Most of the clothes she tried on were a little bit bigger than her because of her smaller stature, but she loved them anyway.

The video was captioned:

"POV: Giving my singlehood outfits to my younger sister cause hubby has changed my wardrobe."

Reactions as new bride gives out clothes

Netizens gushed over the amazing relationship between the siblings with some wishing that they had an elderly sister.

Ellarhhh said:

“If you are the only girl in your family gather here.”

Khay_walk said:

“Some of them will not enter her na.”

AdesewaS said:

“Make my sisters go marry make l inherit, clothes and if they refuse to marry I'm going to pack the cloth.”

Last B said:

“That's one thing I enjoy as last B.”

@princesspeace883 said:

“This is what is happening to me now, my baby sis don pack all my clothes.”

QUEENETH said:

“My sister go pack her clothes go her husband house.”

Adanna reacted:

“Inheritance.”

His_Princess said:

“My sister's cloth no dey ever fit me body pass her, still tall pass her.”

Addiction C said:

“Guyyyyy Biggest flex I wish I have a elder sister.”

Prime SW reacted:

“Omo your sis get luck ooo.”

@chyomma said:

“You have a beautiful sister, l love this!!”

Source: Legit.ng