A trending video of a young lady showing off the bundles of cash she stashed on a shelf has surprised netizens online

In the intriguing video shared via the TikTok app, the lady took out some bundles of cash and placed them in a small orange box

Netizens who watched the clip reacted massively to the video with many asking for little money to solve their problems

A white lady has become a huge sensation after packing bundles of what seemed like dollar notes into a box.

In the video, the lady identified as @ab_usa on TikTok first showed off stacks of dollars which were well arranged on a shelf.

Rich white lady flaunts dollars Photo credit: @ab_usa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunts stacks of dollars in apartment

She packed some bundles in a small orange box she was holding with an expressionless face.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sasha has been putting up similar videos of herself flaunting dollar notes on her TikTok page, leaving netizens in awe.

Reactions as lady flaunts stacks of dollars

The video has received a lot of attention from netizens who expressed their disbelief at the amount of money she has.

Many others seized the opportunity to ask for financial help to assist their families and solve their problems.

Mee_rcy reacted:

“I still don't know what I did to be poor.”

Manny said:

“Is it real?”

Celebrity realtor said:

“Just 2 bundles will solve my problems that is causing me sleepless nights.”

@sibongile_R_NGOZO said:

“I love how she makes it seem like a problem.”

@apsughimirey reacted:

“With that one box, I could pay my school fees.”

@chijiokedarlingto said:

“I don't think this is real money.”

@snacksttack reacted:

“I can retire with the leftover crumbs.”

@user5126745790402 said:

“Am lucky to see this, I connect.”

Angel_ Edna reacted:

“Manifesting big time.”

Thabiso Silinda said:

“1 Bar. Please and Thank you.”

Watch the video below:

Woman spoils husband with bundles of dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a wealthy woman spoiling her husband on his birthday stunned Nigerians on TikTok.

In the video, the woman handed him bundles of dollars amounting to $23,000 (N18 million). The man's reaction left everyone in stitches.

Source: Legit.ng