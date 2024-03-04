Rich White Lady Stacks Bundles of 'Dollars' Inside Shelf at Home, Video Trends
- A trending video of a young lady showing off the bundles of cash she stashed on a shelf has surprised netizens online
- In the intriguing video shared via the TikTok app, the lady took out some bundles of cash and placed them in a small orange box
- Netizens who watched the clip reacted massively to the video with many asking for little money to solve their problems
A white lady has become a huge sensation after packing bundles of what seemed like dollar notes into a box.
In the video, the lady identified as @ab_usa on TikTok first showed off stacks of dollars which were well arranged on a shelf.
Lady flaunts stacks of dollars in apartment
She packed some bundles in a small orange box she was holding with an expressionless face.
Sasha has been putting up similar videos of herself flaunting dollar notes on her TikTok page, leaving netizens in awe.
Reactions as lady flaunts stacks of dollars
The video has received a lot of attention from netizens who expressed their disbelief at the amount of money she has.
Many others seized the opportunity to ask for financial help to assist their families and solve their problems.
Mee_rcy reacted:
“I still don't know what I did to be poor.”
Manny said:
“Is it real?”
Celebrity realtor said:
“Just 2 bundles will solve my problems that is causing me sleepless nights.”
@sibongile_R_NGOZO said:
“I love how she makes it seem like a problem.”
@apsughimirey reacted:
“With that one box, I could pay my school fees.”
@chijiokedarlingto said:
“I don't think this is real money.”
@snacksttack reacted:
“I can retire with the leftover crumbs.”
@user5126745790402 said:
“Am lucky to see this, I connect.”
Angel_ Edna reacted:
“Manifesting big time.”
Thabiso Silinda said:
“1 Bar. Please and Thank you.”
Watch the video below:
Woman spoils husband with bundles of dollars
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a wealthy woman spoiling her husband on his birthday stunned Nigerians on TikTok.
In the video, the woman handed him bundles of dollars amounting to $23,000 (N18 million). The man's reaction left everyone in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng