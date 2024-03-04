A young lady explained the possible causes of the dollar’s rise in a TikTok video that attracted many viewers

A young woman shared her insights on the possible causes of the dollar’s rise in the Nigerian market in a TikTok video that went viral.

As shared by @flowbizness, she explained the economic factors that influenced the value of the dollar in a simple and engaging way.

Lady explains how it works. Photo credit: @flowbizness/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said that the first cause was the high demand for the dollar, as people wanted to buy it for various reasons, such as travelling, investing, or saving.

The second cause was the low supply of the dollar, which made it scarce and valuable, as the Nigerian government made regulations that often affect prices.

Watch the video below:

BDC seller toasts Nigerian lady who comes to change dollar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady from Nigeria disclosed her intriguing WhatsApp conversation with a man who worked as a Bureau de Change operator and showed interest in her.

As shared by @babybecky09, the voice message that the man sent to her was all about his financial situation and how much money he had in Nigerian currencies, but the woman asserted that he also proposed to take her out for a romantic date.

Many people who saw the video clip and listened to the audio exchange on social media complimented her, implying that he was a good catch at a time when the US dollar was one of the most difficult and expensive commodities to obtain in Nigeria.

Nigerian lady sings about the rise in dollar

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a funny video clip of a Nigerian lady singing about the sky-high dollar rate captivated many viewers on TikTok.

The lady clutched her guitar and belted out a witty song about the dire state of the foreign exchange market in Nigeria.

Countless Nigerians, who rely on imports for the majority of their necessities, have expressed their frustration over the surge in food prices triggered by the plummeting of the Nigerian naira.

Source: Legit.ng