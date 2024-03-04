A preacher who is a prophet to the Nigearia's exchange rate crisis to God, making it known that the situation must come to a halt

A man of God has intervened in prayers concerning the exchange rate crisis that recently hit Nigeria.

The prophet, Chibueze SJ Okezie, prayed against high dollar exchange rate in a video that is trending on social media.

He made it known that he could not be in Nigeria as a prophet and the dollar crisis would raise the hardship in the nation.

He said the price of dollar against the naira must crash by fire by force and his members echoed amen.

"I operate from heaven. Dollar hear my voice. Go down in the name of Jesus Christ. After today, you will know I'm a prophet. The suffering is too much. I cannot be here as a prophet and my people will be suffering. Dollar crash crash crash crash!"

As at the time the video was recorded, the man of God said 1 dollar was N1900. As of March 4, 2024, 1 dollar is around N1,531.

It is not clear if his prayer worked but there was a change in policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN started selling dollars to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs) at N1,301 per dollar.

Through the policy, each licenced BDC operator in the country will have access to $20,000 weekly in an effort to maintain liquidity.

However, the prophet who believes in the efficacy of prayers has taken the matter to God.

CBN releases new BDC operational guidelines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced rules that will see the end of the sale of dollars on the street in Nigeria.

The New guidelines issued for BDC operators are aimed at streamlining their operations and enhancing regulatory oversight.

CBN hopes these measures will help create stability for the naira and transparency of the foreign exchange market.

