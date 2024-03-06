A TikTok video that went viral showed a man playing a prank on some people in the streets of Nigeria by dropping his money on the ground and seeing their reactions

He purposely dropped his money in front of some beggars who swiftly notified him that his money had fallen

However, when he repeated the same thing in front of three young men who were not beggars, one of them secretly picked up the money

A hilarious TikTok video that captured the attention of many viewers showed a Nigerian man conducting a social experiment on the streets of his country by dropping his money on the ground and observing how different people reacted to it.

The man wanted to test if anyone would alert him immediately if he accidentally lost his money in front of them.

The man captured the reactions of people. Photo credit: teaserprank2/Instagram

Source: TikTok

In the video, he first dropped his money in front of some beggars who were sitting on the pavement and asking for alms.

As shared by teaserprank2, the beggars quickly pointed out to him that his money had fallen but when he did not see it, they took the money and gave it to him. The man thanked them and moved on to the next spot.

However, when he did the same thing in front of a group of three young men who were not beggars, the scenario changed drastically. One of the young men stealthily grabbed the money from the ground and hid it without letting the man know.

When the man came back and asked them if they had seen his money, they all denied it and acted innocent. The man then revealed that he was filming them.

The video generated a lot of comments from viewers who expressed their opinions on the moral and social aspects of the prank.

Watch the video below:

