A Nigerian baker has shared a heartbreaking video of the burnt birthday cake she made for a client

In the video, the lady was captured scraping off the excessively burnt part of the cake to see if anything could be salvaged

The video has gone viral on social media igniting reactions from netizens who expressed sympathy for the baker

A Nigerian baker has shared a sad video revealing how she unintentionally ruined her client’s birthday cake.

In the clip shared on TikTok by @only1.meso, the baker was seen scraping off the burnt part of the client's cake.

Nigerian baker burns client's cake Photo credit: @only1meso/TikTok, MARTIN BUREAU/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Baker attempts to repair client's burnt cake

The lady tried her best to salvage the situation although it seemed impossible since the cake already burnt severely.

She captioned the video:

“Pov: birthday cake gone wrong.”

Netizens react to baker’s burnt cake

The video sparked reactions from netizens who were shocked at how the cake burnt excessively.

Some took to the comments section to pour out emotional messages of sympathy for the baker.

Dassy_miles said:

“I first think say na back of pot oh.”

LETA reacted:

“I thought you were scrubbing the bottom of a pot.”

love_soofunny1 said:

“You leave cake for fire go dey answer man call.”

Dery u reacted:

“Make unah just close eyes chop am fast fast e go sweet like brownies.”

Tauruxx girly_girl said:

“Burnt offering.”

Big Dora said:

“Leave am like that na black icing.”

Berry reacted:

“E be like say you never chop roasted yam before? Just serve it with red oil.”

Chosen reacted:

“I don't want to talk about cake.”

Bigstrikker said:

“Shey una smoke coccaine ni? how cake take turn like this? I been think say na pot una dey try wash oh.”

Watch the video below:

