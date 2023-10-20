Social media users are swooning over an adorable baby whose stylish outfits and beautiful hair caught the attention of daycare teachers

The teachers were so impressed by the baby's appearance that they eagerly inquired about the source of her fashionable clothing

The girl's proud mother couldn't help but blush when she finally met the teachers gushing over her daughter

A stylish mother with the handle @Drprincessjanet on X has shared how her daughter stole the spotlight in school.

The toddler also became an internet sensation as netizens couldn't get enough of her adorable and stylish outfits.

Little girl with great fashion sense becomes huge sensation Photo credit: @Drprincessjanet/Twitter.

In addition to her dress sense, the little girl's charming hair caught the eye and hearts of social media users who flooded the comments section with compliments.

Teachers in awe over baby's unique style and personality

The baby's style didn't go unnoticed at her daycare as teachers couldn't help but marvel at her fashionable attire to school everyday.

Curiosity got the better of them and they often asked the baby's father about the origin of her pretty clothes.

The teachers were also thrilled when they finally had the chance to meet the girl's mother, Dr Princess Janet, in person as they already had the longing to see her.

The proud mother couldn't help but blush as the teachers showered her daughter with compliments, praising not only the baby's fashion sense but also her adorable hairstyle.

It was a heartwarming moment for Dr princess Janet, who felt proud to see her baby's style appreciated by others.

Reactions trail video of little girl's dressing to school

@tosino reacted:

“Her throwbacks will be lit. She's so fashionable.”

@bliazier3_3 reacted:

“So where do you get her pretty cloths from.”

@Rene said:

“Wow she really looks like a fashion baby.”

@LytSkinnedGirl commented:

“She's so pretty, everything about her I am having baby fever now, but I don't want a baby now.”

@blackerberry commented:

“She is so adorable. As a mum a well dressed child says alots about the kind of home she is coming out from.”

@noflife6 said:

“Such a little fashionista. Pls curate all her outfits. She will thank you for the Dope pictures when she gets older.”

@llawal_latifah said:

“So pretty. So where do you get her clothes.”

@abigailpurr wrote:

"There's a baby like this in my school too. Everyone wants to know her mother."

@Sthe said:

“Loving how cute she dresses and still looks like a kid. You get me?”

@jumisss said:

"Me I grew up dressing like a Christmas trees it'sa blessing to have parents who have good taste in fashion. Kudos mama."

@SHEIN_Official said:

“The most adorable little miss fashionista!”

@Samantha_x commented:

"Her mama too sabi o. My kids must dress well."

See the post below:

Little girl's birthday outfit causes frenzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that when it comes to fashion and style, there are some mothers who get their children slaying and from a young age too.

However, debate about what kinds of dressing is appropriate for a child continues to be a constant, especially on social media.

The debate resurfaced over viral of a girl rocking a lace frontal wig. The girl also donned white dress featuring off-shoulder sleeves with a tulle flounce making the lower part of the dress.

She also appears to be wearing makeup. Other montages that follow show the girl in different stylish garb popular among adult women.

