A viral video showed a man distributing spaghetti to his fellow churchgoers as a show of generosity

He expressed his joy over the spaghetti despite receiving only one piece and made it clear in the video

He revealed that he was loyal to the church for their kindness and generosity and would remain there

A video that captured the attention of many online viewers showed a man handing out spaghetti to his fellow worshippers at a church service.

He expressed his joy and gratitude over the spaghetti despite receiving only a single strand of the pasta dish.

Chruch members receive donation. Photo credit: amenchiemeria/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared by @amenchiemeria, she revealed that he was loyal and faithful to the church for their kindness and generosity and that he would never leave or forsake them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

D.John said:

“Getting back 1% from their 10% donations.”

User4794588757144 reacted:

“People get courage dey speak ill about this nice gesture.”

Ofure2023 commented:

“Lose for 1500....i no understand.. so after u eat that finish u no go hungry

again.”

Chinazaanyaegbun7 also commented:

“We don't need this please, what we need is for you guys to please pray out Tinubu out of that seat.”

Osas:

“You see nd some will still be sharing paper up n down. God bless dis church.”

Okoro_margaret:

“Omo i don miss today service.”

Benno:

“5 people drop aza.”

User4782319462006:

“Where is the location.”

Kiesha Robinson623:

“Who sings this song? I love this song.”

HollyMan:

“Many churches have done such, even better. But not on social media.”

User6897476048823:

“Na their money dem still dey dash dem Via spaghetti.”

Nkemdilim Somtochukwu:

“Mine too na for church I chop yesterday they cooked pepper soup.”

Man opens his gate to poor people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man had been hailed by his people because of how well he treated them during the Christmas festivities.

The man, Blord, had earlier promised to help alleviate the suffering of his people by sharing 1000 bags of rice, 1000 bottles of vegetable oil and cows.

Source: Legit.ng