A young Nigerian lady has ignited the wrath of netizens for admiring and gushing over a Reverend father on the road

In a video shared online, she spoke to the priest, referring to him as her crush and praising his physical appearance

Massive reactions trailed the video as many netizens took to the comments section to drag the lady

A video of a Nigerian lady expressing her love for a Reverend father on the road has sparked reactions online.

In the clip, the lady captured the priest walking on the road alone and gushed over his physical appearance.

Lady expresses love for Reverend father Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady dotes on Reverend father in video

As soon as she sighted him, she referred to him as her 'crush' and called his attention towards her attention.

When he turned, she informed him that he looked so handsome and the Reverend father smiled and walked past immediately without turning his face.

"See my crush. Reverend father you look handsome. You look handsome," she said in the clip.

Reactions as lady admires Reverend father

Many netizens who didn't find the video funny took to the comments section to blast the lady for admiring a Reverend father who's prohibited from having romantic relationships.

Big_peppy said:

"Onye Ara tomorrow now you go change the whole story. You look handsome gbo gi there."

Metitus1 commented:

"Pesin wey God call, woman Dey try call am back."

Bahdt_girl_annie1 reacted:

"Leave that innocent man alone ekwesu."

Shady.xix said:

"You daughter of jezebel."

Chubbychik96 said:

"Na principality wey dem Dey talk for Bible be this."

Udochukwu_h reacted:

"This is very wrong, tempting a holy ordained Rev father is wrong, when he destroys your creamy puna now, you will start crying, allow him to do God's work."

Neyo.ex reacted:

"Na this kind people dey turn pastor to something else, you dey force him to look your side then when he finally do una go come online start saying pastor is doking members."

King_muma said:

"Truth is, if this man was not a Rev.Father thos girl would not droll over him. This is called temptation in the highest order."

Watch the video below:

