A video of Yakubu Aiyegbeni speaking about his missed goal in the World Cup, which is still remembered after many years by Nigerians, gained attention on TikTok

The former Super Eagles striker said he received frequent messages regarding the goal and that someone even asked how he would explain that goal to his daughter one day

Yakubu appealed that he had scored many crucial goals for Nigeria in the past, but his entire career appeared to revolve around one single goal he missed

A video clip of Yakubu Aiyegbeni, the former Nigerian football star, talking about his infamous miss in the 2010 World Cup, which Nigerians still recall with disbelief after many years, went viral on TikTok.

The clip showed the ex-Super Eagles striker revealing that he often received messages from fans and critics about the goal he failed to score and that someone even asked him how he would justify that miss to his daughter one day.

He spoke at length about the aftermath of the goal. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As shared by @nairaze, Yakubu appealed with the public to remember that he had netted many vital goals for Nigeria before, but his whole career seemed to hinge on one single miss that haunted him for years.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Atzuma said:

“Yakubu, pls check that missed goal o. Is Open net o.”

Joshozuem wrote:

“Till date, anyone that misses an open net, I always shout "Yakubu".”

Ghetto Boy commented:

“People called Yakubu in Nigeria have failed us a lot.”

Lotannafliex also commented:

“Yakubu what about that your chewing gum.”

BigOstil:

“Guys I'm YAKUBU.”

Akpataoyi:

“You sUpposed score that goal Yakubu.”

Sixtus:

“Na because yakubu no score that goal na reason why dollar go high.”

TopG$54:

“Na because Yakubu miss na why inec give tinibu winner of the election.”

ImDoncj:

“You go explain tire. Na you keep Nigeria for this condition today.”

Adeyemiadejumomi:

“The smile on your face, after the miss, add to the people grievances.”

User938389383837:

“Na yakubu make Tinubu win this election.”

Bube Vee XI:

“Oga that miss still de vex me.”

Mackdon7566:

“How person go miss such a open net.”

