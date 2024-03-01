A viral TikTok video showed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives praising the Ooni of Ife, a revered Nigerian monarch

They welcomed him to the stage after highlighting his impressive accomplishments and his distinguished reputation

The noble king seemed to be deeply honoured as he stepped onto the stage and addressed the audience of the United States of America

A captivating TikTok video captured the moment when the Pennsylvania House of Representatives honoured the Ooni of Ife, a respected Nigerian monarch and the spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.

They warmly invited him to the stage after enumerating his remarkable achievements and his illustrious profile in various fields of endeavour.

The Ooni of Ife was well welcomed in US. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: TikTok

The dignified king, as shared by @ayobamiokunade, appeared to be genuinely touched by the gesture as he gracefully stepped onto the stage and got ready to deliver a brief speech to the attentive audience of the United States of America.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adedayor5 said:

“Some omo ibo said they'l stand and shake ooni if they see him awon omo ale.”

O8OMọ vORŮBá®VyII:

“Na us some people think they can Conquer.”

King_Klarenz:

“That is wrong. Should be given to someone who can pronounce the name right. We are talking of the first class oba.”

Danjuma Mustapha:

“Proudly yoruba.”

Oluwaseyimakinde7:

“The girl way dey back is telling her colleagues that we are all Yoruba and smile.”

Remedy:

“Proudly Yoruba from Ondo state.”

Olaofficial7:

“Pls post every part of this video. Can anyone compare? Omoluabi to the world. Ooni recognised around the world. Can anyone?”

Sir Waylly:

“Na God safe my papa and my mama say dem be Yoruba, if not hmm.”

Yommexy22:

“Proudly Yoruba.”

Leemahblark33:

“Which kind pronunciation is this.”

