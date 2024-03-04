A Nigerian graduate has cried out online after he discovered his NYSC magazine ended up with an akara seller

According to the ex-corper, he rarely buys akara and was shocked to be sold the bean cakes with the NYSC magazine, which had his picture

Photo of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) magazine with his photo on it has left netizens in stitches

A graduate of Covenant University, Ezike Ifedubem Chidera, has expressed shock online after finding an NYSC magazine with his picture being used to sell akara.

Taking to X, Chidera shared the part of the magazine with his picture and revealed the akara seller sold her wares to him with it.

He expressed shock over the development. Photo Credit: @DubemtheDsgnr

"NYSC wetin I do you?" the ex-corper lamented.

Chidera added that he rarely buys akara and was surprised when he decided to purchase the edible, he saw his picture on the wrapper.

The young man said it happened in Ife. He wrote:

"This happened in Ife.

"Ibadan and Ife people is this how you welcome people.

"No be so ohh."

See his tweet below:

Ezike Ifedubem Chidera's post amused people

@therealoguibe said:

"You don blow be that."

@samakin__ said:

"Pray against that woman o."

@Busayo_Oyenuga said:

"You that just passed out in December.

"Chineke!"

@manuel_eze_ said:

"What are the odds...WHAT ARE THE ACTUAL ODDS!!!

"Something you rarely buy and the time you buy you see yourself on the paper they used to wrap it.....omooooooo."

@GbenroTolu said:

"This happened to me in University. The first suya I bought was sold in a newspaper featuring my school's team in a Robotics Competition."

WAEC certificate used as suya wrapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a meat seller had used an original WAEC certificate to wrap suya.

The certificate showed that Oweisana sat for the West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, in June 2011. Oweisana sat for the WAEC examination at Obotebe Secondary School, Burutu, Delta State.

The certificate indicated that Oweisana was born on February 26, 1991, and that he registered for eight subjects and passed all of them. A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that Oweisana scored B3 in Commerce, B2 in Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK and A1 in Economics.

