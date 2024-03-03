A Nigerian pastor has angered many people over his remark on the sudden passing of actor Mr Ibu

The cleric had insinuated that Mr Ibu's demise was a result of him not serving God with his life like Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Defending his controversial Facebook post, the pastor maintained that no amount of criticism would make him please people

Pastor Fortune Makarios has drawn the ire of many Nigerians for using the death of Mr Ibu and Pastor Adeboye's birthday to teach a 'biblical lesson.'

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Pastor Fortune shared a picture of Adeboye on the left and Ibu on the right as he made a comparison.

He compared Mr Ibu with Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Photo Credit: Pastor Fortune Makarios, X/@PastorEAAdeboye, Instagram/@realmribu

Fortune said when one uses his life to serve God, untimely death won't be the person's portion. His post read:

"The Man on the left is a Pastor and He is Celebrating His 82Years old Birthday today.

"The brother on the right is a comedian and He just died at 62 today.

"What do you learn from this?

"Use your Life to Serve GOD.

"UNTIMELY DEATH SHALL NOT BE YOUR PORTION IN JESUS NAME."

In a follow-up post, Pastor Fortune said God didn't call him to please people. He maintained that those who genuinely serve God with their lives like Adeboye can't die untimely.

Netizens blast Pastor Fortune Makarios

Adelani Damilola Ibukun Aladire said:

"This is insensitive Sha.

"God giveth and taketh at His own time."

Lota Sheila said:

"My pain is that he locked all his comment section and is still yarning rubbish ..."

Nwakaego Clara Ukamaka said:

"And werey posted that he almost kpaid last week.

"Iberibe na enye onye ara moral indeed."

Ahmad Rufai Sunusi said:

"One of the most irrational takes ever. Imagine this coming from someone who called himself man of God."

Victoria Barizura Solomon said:

"He's very insensitive and judgemental.

"He has no right to slander the dead in the name of religion.

"It's wrong."

Marc-Gregory Uzo-ewuru said:

"So Pastor Adeboye's son that died 20 years younger than him (42 years) was serving Satan, abi? So what about Buhari and Tinubu that are not serving your Jesus, but are still alive? Pls think before you post anything on the internet."

