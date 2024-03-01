A heartbroken young lady has cried out online after her boyfriend dumped her and got married to someone else

Her ex-boyfriend made her commit several abortions in five years after insisting that he wasn't ready to raise children

The saddening video ignited reactions from netizens who sympathised with the lady in the comments section of her post

A young lady has stirred emotions on TikTok after sharing her heartbreaking relationship ordeal with netizens.

The lady identified as @fatumahsoph on TikTok lamented that her boyfriend suddenly broke up with her and secretly wedded someone else who was already pregnant for him.

Lady says boyfriend made her do abortions

According to her, she spent five years aborting her unborn babies because he told her that he was not ready for children.

However, he dumped her to be with another lady who was carrying his child after five long years of relationship.

She shared a video of herself in tears as she narrated her ordeal with netizens who cared to listen.

In her words:

“When you spend 5 years aborting bse he is not ready for kids but he marries someone else who is expecting a baby with him.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man ends things with girlfriend

Netizens took to the comments section to sympathise with the lady.

