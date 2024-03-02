A Nigerian employer has spurred reactions online after releasing the application letter he got from a graduate

The disappointed man said the letter showed that the biggest fraud rested within Nigeria's education system

The application letter exposed the female graduate's poor command of English and knowledge of letter writing

Dchessking, a Nigerian boss, has exposed the poorly written letter by a female graduate who desired to work in his company.

In a viral tweet on X, Dchessking explained that the lady applied to work in the sales department of his company, and he told her to write a letter to him as part of the interview process.

Dchessking was disappointed at how the graduate wrote. Photo Credit: @dchessking

Source: Instagram

He also told her to include the salary range she thinks she deserves. However, Dchessking was disappointed by what she wrote.

Dchessking described it as shameful, adding that her letter showed the biggest fraud was in the country's educational system. He wrote on X:

"I asked a Nigerian graduate who applied to work in sales at my company to write a letter to me as part of the interview process, stating the salary range she believes she deserves. After reviewing this letter, it's evident that the biggest fraud lies within our education system. Shameful!"

The lady struggled to write the application letter in correct English.

See @dchessking_1's tweet:

Several of such letters have surfaced online. In a related development, a man's tough cover letter to an employer had left netizens in stitches.

Opinions divided on the graduate's letter

@jerrynuelfx said:

"It is seriously appalling when we see these certificates and call them up for interviews with high hopes that we are about to snatch a rare gem to be part of our team, only for them to go through the basic interview process and leave us all in shock; like, did you school at all?"

@ESSIEN4f said:

"People obviously don’t understand tips of letter writing and the body of a letter $ how to end it , but I guess you should help him/her get the job help them grow."

@fxpanther01 said:

"I’m crying on her behalf."

@Hugessuccess said:

"This is very sad tho. But people should be willing to self develop."

@obinnaobiekwe18 said:

"Due to the seeming culture shift in talking more as opposed to writing more these days, it appears a lot of upcoming Nigerians are losing it in writing.

"Lots of people now want to talk more and not write at all. We see it in WhatsApp groups all the time. It is well sha."

@PromiseKreusch said:

"She is doing it for the money not because she qualifies. Kindly get her a different role if possible so she can support her family. It's sad but in anyway you can help her, please try."

@oluoftrades said:

"This is facts. I remember taking an interview for a sales business I had a few years ago. People with BSCs and MSCs applied and their cover letter was mostly either copied or appalling to read. I won’t totally blame the educational system, I’ll also blame the lackadaisical attitude of some people to learning."

Corper's letter to PPA surprises people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corps member's letter to his PPA had shocked many.

His usage of English amused netizens. Apart from the poor punctuation evident throughout the letter, Idris' English was far below average. Spelling errors also marred the poorly put-together letter.

Idris communicated in the letter that he was newly married, was running a business and could not get decent accommodation in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng