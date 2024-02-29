A young man from Imo state is trending on social media platforms after he constructed a functioning mini-car

He showcased the small G-Wagon prototype, telling his audience that the car runs on battery and uses a remote control

He opened the doors of the small car, and a lot of Nigerians agreed that he possessed a lot of talents that could be harnessed

A young Nigerian man who constructed a mini prototype of a G-Wagon car has gone viral on social media.

The young man Wisdom Eze was seen in a video shared on Instagram by @akuebonyi and is said to be an indigene of the Imo state.

The man said the car runs on battery. Photo credit: Instagram/@akuebonyi.

When asked to describe how the car functions, Wisdom said it runs on battery. The car is too small to accommodate humans, hence it is operated with a remote control.

People who saw the mini G-Wagon prototype described Wisdom as a bundle of that who could be helped to become better.

The interiors of the car looked nice and luxurious. Many have advised Wisdom to start producing children's toy cars.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Wisdom's car

@jombolin_ said:

"Start producing kids' cars, you go sell well."

@pluto_quan commented:

"Why he no produce him size make he drive am."

@onyedikachi814 said:

"What nonsense are we celebrating and adult produced a toy.....what will you tell car manufacturers then? Let's atop this mediocrity, please."

@imgeorged23 commented:

"Mercedes Benz should check this guy."

@yolex_blackboy said:

"Let our creativity not be to remake what is already available, in miniature sizes that literally add no value.. in Africa, we celebrate people for making models of what is already done.. no shades but a secondary school kid in China will laugh at this.. but kudos to him for at least trying .. I just wish we could be innovative enough to think outside the box and make things that are original and not just remakes and models.. thanks."

